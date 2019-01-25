Developers drive land prices rally

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Land prices are expected to continue rising this year in Nairobi suburbs and satellite towns.

According to Hass Consult Land Price Index released yesterday, the growth was driven by a rise in areas of intensive ongoing development or immediate development potential.

However, the report reveals that growth has become more localised. Some areas might experience a rise of 16.5 per cent while others experience almost static pricing.

“Each area emerges with its own independent market dynamic, driven by its on infrastructure changes, pace current building and development potential,” said Sakina Hassanali, Hass Consult head of development consulting and research.

Price trends

The shift towards pricing, driven by practical development needs, is creating a far wider spread in price trends. As a result, the spread from the best performing suburbs to the worst performing become far wider.

“ Because of this, the top performing areas continue to report exceptional price growth but areas with little remaining land or where there has been over-building had slow growth momentum last year,” she said.

Overall land prices within Nairobi were relatively stable, rising by just 1.1 per cent. However, in Gigiri and Juja for example, where developments have accelerated, land prices rose by 10.6 per cent to Sh250 million per acre and 16.5 per cent to Sh13.3 million per acre over the year respectively.

Asset class

“The market for land is becoming more sophisticated. Where change is underway, the returns remain outstanding for any asset class but in areas that are now more fully developed, often to a high density, prices are now much more static,” said Hassanali.

Ridgeways, Kileleshwa, Kitisuru, and Langata perfomed well last year. Nairobi’s satellite areas such as Juja, Ongata Rongai, Mlolongo, Ngong, Athi River, Tigoni and Limuru saw a steep rise in land prices with areas within the city performing below par at a 3.7 per cent growth rate.