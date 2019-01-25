Legislators say corruption is a major hindrance to SDGs

Natasha Waithera and Teresa Ombiti

Legislators from across East Africa have said corruption is a major hindrance to development in the region.

Speaking in Mombasa during a week-long training for improved budget oversight and accountability, the parliamentarians from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan said most countries, especially in the region, will not attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) due to corruption.

Most countries, they said, were losing huge chunks of their budgets to graft thus dwarfing development.

Nairobi county woman representative Esther Passaris said lack of proper planning and strategies to localise the SDGs to the vision of the country could also hamper attainment of the goals.

Economic development

“Leaders are full of themselves and poverty cannot be eradicated in the presence of corruption. Parliament should present the budget in time for actual and effective scrutiny,” said Passaris.

The SDGs are a set of 17 global goals that cover social and economic development issues including poverty, hunger, health, education, global warming, gender equality, water, sanitation, energy, urbanisation, environment and social justice.

“All in all, there is no way any country can attain the SDGs if it does not tackle corruption,” said Passaris.

The training programme, organised by the African Organization of Public Accounts Committees and East Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (EAAPAC), sought to train and equip parliamentarians from different African countries with the ability to improve their budget oversight accountability.

Yesterday, which was the third day of the programme, discussions on attainment of SDGs dominated the training sessions with delegates highlighting the role of local institutions and local actors in attainment of the same.

EAAPAC chairperson and Ugandan Member of Parliament Angelline Osegge said many countries were treating SDGs as a minor issue.

Foreign debt

“International funders while stressing the importance of the SDGs, often fail to scrutinise whether countries they fund are compliant,” said Osegge.

According to the Public Accounts Committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi, the training programme comes at an opportune time when Kenya is grappling with foreign debt.