Hides racket robs Treasury Sh2b in taxes

Smuggling of raw hides and skins from Uganda to Kenya is a rampant lucrative business that is earning smugglers millions of shillings as they equally deny both Ugandan and Kenyan governments millions in unpaid revenue.

The trade has been thriving unabated for years, but seems to have increased as the demand for these materials increases not only locally, but also on the international markets – especially Chinese.

Kenya has become the most attractive market for smuggled hides and skins because unlike Uganda, it has leather tanneries and the port of Mombasa is a major magnet for exporting these smuggled raw or processed products.

Unpaid tax

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) documents seen by this writer, it is estimated that the government is losing $18.7 million (Sh1.9 billion) annually in unpaid tax.

Ironically, the trade is thriving because smugglers collude with KRA officers, the police, the former provincial administration officials based in Busia, Malaba and other non-official border entry and exit points. A senior KRA official, who declined to be named for security reasons, said: “At least 65 to 70 or more containers with smuggled hides and skins leave the port of Mombasa on a monthly basis under the guise of damaged material.”

He continued: “This brings into question why anybody should be importing damaged material and for what use? We are aware of the fact that some of our officers are compromised and we are going to crack the whip sooner or later.”

Investigations carried out by People Daily established that the raw material was not only being sourced from Uganda, but also from as far as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Rwanda all of which do not have tanneries.

Slaughter houses

It comes from slaughter houses that supply meat to major cities like Kampala, Kigali, Bujumbura, Jinja, Tororo, Mbale, Kinshasa, Kisangani, Kumi among others and after drying, it is smuggled to Kenya.

Smugglers have taken the vice a notch higher by shipping the hides and skins directly to export markets thus denying local tanneries raw materials for processing to supply the local leather industry.

Leather Development Authority chief executive Issack Noor said that the authority is not aware of the racket and could only institute investigations to establish what was going on before taking any action.

“At the moment, I cannot say anything about this matter, but we are going to investigate and take the necessary action to stop the government from losing any revenue in unpaid taxes and at the same time jeopardising the survival of the local leather industry,” said Noor.

The Tanners Association of Kenya says that on the contrary, despite expectations that the raw material would be flooding the local tanneries for processing to generate a booming business, they are instead making losses.

Neighbouring countries

The association’s chairman Robert Njoka confirmed that smuggling of hides and skins was rampant and was not only affecting tanneries and revenue generation for governments in Kenya, but also Tanzania and Uganda.

Njoka said: “Indeed this is a major problem that has caused a severe shortage of this raw material to our tanneries including those in Tanzania. We have tried to get assistance from our security agencies to stamp out this menace, but no help has been forthcoming.”

He says the hides and skins smuggling racket erupted in the 1990s when demand for the raw material on the international markets increased.

“We estimate that on the whole, governments of the member States of the East African Community (EAC) are losing more than $30 million (Sh3 billion) in unpaid taxes annually to a hides and skins smuggling racket,” said the chairman. He said, as a consequence, tanneries in Kenya and Tanzania are reducing their production capacities and at the same time being forced to lay off employees.

It has since emerged that smugglers and KRA’s customs officials also under-declare the weight of the containers. A 20-foot container, with a capacity of 25 tonnes, is registered as weighing 13 tonnes.

The smugglers also declare the free on board prices at $ 0.4 (Sh40.5) per kg instead of $1.4 (Sh141.6) per kg, thereby openly robbing the government off $24,000 (Sh2.4 million) per container.