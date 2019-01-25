No sweet news for State as group rejects sugar zoning

Zachary Ochuodho and George Kebaso

Woes facing the sugar industry seem to be far from over after a key representative of farmers from sugar belt regions dismissed government’s proposal to introduce sugar cane zoning in the country and vowed to form a team to independently assess problems facing the sector.

Sugar Campaign for Change (SUCAM), a sugar cane farmers lobby group issued a notice yesterday stating its intention to collect public views starting next week in a bid to resolve issues affecting the sector.

“We will from next week engage members of the public on sugar matters in a bid to independently make an assessment of the sugar industry by cane farmers,” Saulo Busolo, a founder member and chairman of SUCAM said during a media briefing in Nairobi.

He said the public participation meetings scheduled to begin from January 28 will be held in 13 different sugar growing regions of the country and will run up to February 12. The report is expected to be delivered to the ministry of Agriculture for onward transmission to the President.

He said the group decided to hold its own public hearings on the matter because real stakeholders of the producers (farmers) are not represented in Agriculture Ministry’s Sugar Industry Task Force.

Busolo who is also the Kenya Association Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers, interim chairman said the proposal seeking to introduce sugar cane zoning in the country is illegal and anti-competitive for farmers.

He said the proposal would force farmers to sell their cane to specific millers, which would in turn lower cane pricing and see mills delaying payments. The regulations, now under review, propose that sugarcane farmers be obliged to sell their produce to specific sugar mills, with a single buyer for each area dictated by regulation.

During the press conference, Busolo laid out what he said were multiple legal breaches within the Kenya’s draft sugar regulations. In one of the supposed breaches, he drew attention to the requirement in the existing draft agreement that all farmers and millers be members of apex bodies inn order to engage in sugar production in the country.

Breached process

“All told, the draft that is now being reviewed appears to be a journey through breached process, breached constitution and multiple breached acts and international agreements, all in pursuit of objectives that are neither identified or explained as the effects of the regulations,”he added.

Michael Arum, Sucam co-ordinator said the proposed regulations have ignited memories among farmers – most especially in Mumias, Sony, Chemelil, Muhuroni and Nzoia – of the losses caused during the 1990s by the same policy. At that time, many farmers failed to harvest, while others delayed harvesting by up to four years. He said the result of this mix-up caused by zoning led to delayed payments, currently estimated to be around Sh2.6 billion, and hit the development of ratoon crops.

“As a result, many farmers, especially in Mumias, abandoned cane farming and the poverty index soared in the sugarcane growing areas. This forced farmers to sell to a single buyer, who will be the only miller they can sell to, and offers no remaining scope for market forces,” Arum said.

He said this would force farmers to conform to the price set by their local enforced mill, which is a breach of the Competition Act that prohibits restrictive trade practices and anti-competitive agreements.

“For farmers in areas with poorly performing mills, any kind of mismanagement will mean that their own livelihoods are ruined. They cannot seek other sellers, or better prices. In effect, they will simply work for a single mill, and without ever having signed a contract to do so, but by regulatory dictate,” he added.

Busolo said the proposed zoning law also breaches the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) rules. He said Comesa prohibits introduction of a contract, agreement or understanding that is anti-competition or that substantially lessens competition within the region.

“Imposing a single buyer contract on farmers will, in fact, drive many Kenyan farmers away from sugar production. It means farmers must choose between producing without any possibility of selling their produce freely or switching to producing other crops entirely,” he said.

Sucam observed that the proposal to re-introduce zoning comes after similar policies have failed and been abandoned across the world.

Sugarcane supply

It said worldwide, measures that advocate sugarcane zoning, allotting of land to farmers for sugar growing based on sugarcane supply and demand, allocation of supply areas, enforcement of minimum distances between sugar mills as well as reducing the number of sugar mills, have all failed in countries such as Australia, Pakistan, India and Mauritius.

“Moving sugar farmers out of entrepreneurship and business into a tied service to their local sugar mill is simply retrogressive and damaging,” said Arum. “It is anti-competitive and would do our nation’s sugar industry untold further damage.”

Sucam argues that for any policy to be effective, it is important that it participates in the enactment of the Crops (Sugar) General Regulations, 2018 (“the Regulations”) by reviewing the regulations published by the ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation (“the Ministry”).

This, Busolo said would enable Sucam to identify any gaps and weakness, and suggesting the necessary improvements that would achieve growth and development of the sugar sub-sector.