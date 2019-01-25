Kenyan duo eliminated from singles matches at quarter-final stage by Mozambican, Dutch opponents

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kenya’s Albert Njogu and Derrick Ominde added to the country’s woes at the ongoing ITF World Junior Tennis tour when they lost their singles matches at the quarter-finals at Nairobi Club yesterday.

In the highlight match of the day, Njogu fought from a set down against Mozambican eighth seeded Bruno Nahvene but still lost 6-1, 6-7(2), 7-6(2).

The opening set was straight forward for the Mozambican who breezed through for half -an-hour. His shots were precise and his movement inch-perfect as he pummeled his opponent from all corners. Njogu looked out of sorts as his challenger took control, dropping a single game in the process.

The second set was a different ball game as the Mozambican slackened while comfortably leading 5-1. Nahvene made a series of errors with his serve that allowed Njogu back into the game.

Njogu then stepped up his game, firing winners off enticing shots from the baseline as he combined slices and loops to storm into a tie-break and force a decider after a 7/2 point count.

Nahvene was forced to reorganise his play in the third set to neutralise Njogu who was threatening to stage a coup. However, when leading 3-1, Njogu allowed his opponent back following poor decisions with his serve. Thereafter, Nahvene broke him twice with momentum shifting to his side.

With a 5-4 lead, the Morocco-based player double faulted, allowing Njogu back in to force a tie-break and win on advantage points.

Meanwhile, Ominde lost to fifth seed Dutch player Thijmen Loof in straight sets of 6-1, 6-4. The Kenyan was erratic with his serve which allowed his opponent to gain comfortable points.

The Kenyan had a first set to forget as his challenger made minimal mistakes on serve, dropping a single game in the process. In the following set, Ominde, who is unseeded, fought well to earn and break the opponent which was hardly sufficient.

“I felt I did little to hold serve which gave my opponent leeway to punish my play. My double faults also came in during important points so it was a bad day overall,” said Ominde.