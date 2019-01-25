Chepng’etich, Cherop lead Kenya’s onslaught in Dubai

Ericson Kiprono

Former Istanbul marathon winner Ruth Chepng’etich and world marathon bronze medallist Sharon Cherop will lead Kenya’s elite athletes in the 20th edition of the standard chartered Dubai Marathon today.

Chepng’etich defended her Turkish capital title in November by bettering the course record she set the previous year. Having clocked two hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds in the 2018 race, she believes she can replicate that form even though it will be her first time competing in Dubai.

“I have only heard of the Dubai Marathon but it’s my first time here and I am looking forward to a fast time and a good result,” she said.

The 24-year-old has a reason to be pleased with her form as aside from winning in Istanbul, she finished second behind compatriot Betsy Saina at the Paris Marathon in April.

What makes Chepngetich’s success even more remarkable is that she has never trained under a regular coach, and does not intend to do so.

She trains in Ngong where the terrain is hilly and this is one of the reasons she fancies her chances on Dubai’s flat course. “My plan would be to stay with the leading group and they will guide me through the race,” she said, adding that while she is familiar with some of her competitors, she cannot guarantee a win.

Chepngetich’s challengers include former Dubai winner Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia and Cherop, bronze medallist at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, South Korea.

“You never know what’s around the corner. Let’s see what happens at the end, but hopefully a good result,” added Chepngetich.

Meanwhile, Cherop, who has a personal best of 2:22:28 from Berlin in 2013 believes she has the experience to end Ethiopian’s reign in the marathon.

“It is seven years since I raced in Dubai. I finished seventh but the time was fast (2:22.39). My aim is to win the Dubai marathon irrespective of who will be running against me,” said Cherop.