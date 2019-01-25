Ushuru, Wazito face tricky trips as NSL continues

Barry Silah @obel_barry

National Super League’s leading duo Ushuru and Wazito face stern tests against siblings Nairobi Stima and Coast Stima respectively in one of five matches lined up today.

As the league enters round 10, all eyes will be on Karuturi and Mbaraki grounds where respective hosts Nairobi Stima and Coast Stima will be relishing an opportunity to clip the wings of the leading duo.

Ushuru and Wazito want a quick return to the SportPesa Premier League and have already set the pace, the former leading the 20-team table with 25 points, four ahead of the latter.

In Naivasha, the taxmen under Ken Kenyatta, will hope to maintain their unbeaten run when they face fourth-placed Nairobi Stima at Karuturi.

However, Nairobi Stima coach George Owoko has told them not to expect a walk in the park. “We are at home and need to give our best. We have done training specifically tailored for Ushuru and playing cautious while utilising our chances will help us,” said Owoko.

Meanwhile, Wazito coach Mohamed Ahmed has called on his charges to stay consistent as they push for promotion. Wazito were made to sweat it out last week when they ground out a 2-1 win over Kisumu Allstars and Ahmed wants them to make things a little comfortable against seventh-placed Coast Stima.

“It will be tough away because the opponent is a good side. Discipline will be essential if we have to win but we are prepared,” said Ahmed.

Other promotion contenders Shabana and FC Talanta are also facing tricky fixtures tomorrow in the shape of AP and Kisumu Allstars. Tore Bobe, sixth on the log 16 points, ended their three-match losing streak to beat Eldoret Youth 2-0 last week but will have to be wary against Kisumu.