Boost as bank resumes sponsorship of local rally rounds after two-year absence

Grace Angela and Lynette Matheka

Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) drivers have a reason to smile as long term sponsor Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) made a comeback as title sponsors yesterday after a two-year absence.

The bank has committed Sh75 million towards motorsports for the next three years. Speaking during the announcement, KCB marketing and communications director Angela Mwirigi assured KNRC organisers that Sh20 million will be spent on staging KNRC events and Sh5 million will be for Autocross every year.

KCB had withdrawn their KNRC title sponsorship after the 2016 season, only remaining as the banking partner. They, however, assumed the Autocross Championship title sponsorship, a role they will continue to play.

While presenting the sponsorship to the Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF), Mwirigi added that the seven KNRC and 10 Autocross events will be dubbed KCB Rally and KCB Autocross.

“As a long standing sponsor, we are passionate about motorsport. We believe that our sponsorship will continue to re-ignite the motorsport spirit. We are reaffirming our confidence in the power of sports to influence lives positively. We see this as a strategic avenue to engage with communities and build talent across the East African region,” said Mwirigi.

Meanwhile, KMSF chairman Phineas Kimathi, announced a Sh2 million grant for all organising clubs, the monies being drawn from KCB’s sponsorship.

“We have committed to helping the clubs run their events to the standards expected by the world governing body FIA. This will go a long way in pushing our bid to return to the World Rally Championship (WRC),” said Kimathi, adding that, KMSF will ensure competitors’ safety by providing a helicopter and a FIA-approved ambulance at all events.

Additionally, the entry fee will be set to a maximum of Sh 25,000 down from the previous highs of Sh50,000. In the event more sponsors come in, the federation will consider making the entry free.

“Africa agreed to support Kenya’s push to rejoin the WRC so we only have one bid as a continent. We need to acknowledge the rest of the African countries for giving Kenya the honour to represent the entire continent.