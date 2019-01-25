JKUAT don in dream land after landing U20 Afcon ref role

Wahinya Henry

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) don Dr Waweru Kamaku is among 12 referees who will officiate during the 21st edition of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be held in Niger from February 2-17.

This will be the biggest tournament the Pure and Applied Mathematics lecturer will be officiating and he is relishing the challenge.

“I am very grateful and happy for the opportunity to preside over the U-20 Afcon tournament.

It is my first huge tournament and it is an honour to be part of the 12 referees picked from across Africa,” said Kamaku. Since March 2017, the mathematician has been officiating CAF Champions League matches, his latest being between Ahli Benghazi of Libya and Nasr Athletic Hussein Dey of Algeria in Tunisia on January 11.

He believes international experience gained from the Champions League made it possible for the call-up by CAF to oversee the U-20 Afcon tournament.

“I am optimistic the experience I will gain from the U20 Afcon will propel me to the global level since the top four teams from the tournament qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup,” added Kamaku.

With two hats on his head; lecturer and referee, juggling class and football is a challenge he takes in his stride. “I am glad I can use refereeing to decompress from lecturing and vice versa,” said Kamaku, known for his precision and calmness when officiating.

Coincidentally, Kamaku studied at JKUAT where he now teaches, and it is here that he discovered his love for football, later playing for the university team.

After finding out that he was not talented at it, Kamaku joined Mathare Youth Sports Association in 2009 where he undertook a basic refereeing course and five years later, he was voted the best match official in the Kenyan Premier League.

“My first Premier League game in 2013 was between AFC Leopards and Chemelil and it was marked with hooliganism. I have learnt a lot from it and I smile and beam with joy when I look back at how far I have come,” he said.