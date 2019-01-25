Sharks, Bandari hopeful in Dar

Roy Lumbe

The third edition of SportPesa Super Cup enters the penultimate stage today with two Kenyan teams Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari set to battle it out against Tanzanian clubs Simba and Mbao at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Surprise package Mbao regarded as the minnows in the competition will take to the field against Kenya slum boys Kariobangi Sharks while 2018 finalists Simba will entertain competition debutants Bandari.

Mbao eliminated defending champions Gor Mahia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw while Simba stopped AFC Leopards to book a spot in the semis for the second time in the competition.

The semi-finals take place today with the winners among the four teams meeting in the final set for Sunday.

The winner of the tournament will play against English Premier League (EPL) side Everton on their home soil.

It will be a do-or-die clash for minnows Mbao who seek to upset Sharks and be crowned Tanzanian cup champions for the first time since the launch of the tournament in 2017.

Mbao who are currently fifth in their league are confident of playing in the final with striker Said Khamis confident that after a “David versus Goliath” tie where they bundled Gor, the team is well-prepared.

“We are set to give our semi finalists Sharks a good game. We have a good side full of individual talent and they should know that we are ready for a fight,” he said.

Mbao coach Ally Bushiri ,on his part, congratulated his team’s efforts by booking a spot in the semis saying that the team spirit of his players is high and they are up to the task.

He however urged his players not to lose focus on Gor’s win but to work on facing free-scoring Sharks who are seen as competition favourites.

“I want to urge my players not to lose focus, sharks are a good team and we must hand them the competition they deserve,” said Bushiri.

According to Bushiri, the main tactic he used to dismantle K’Ogalo was possessing the midfield adding that he has monitored Sharks game which is good in possessing and have to work something out to get results.

“We were able to get results from Gor because we cut out their midfield, however Sharks plays the same way and we have to see how we can maximise our position and get results,” He added.

On his part Sharks assistant manager Collins Omondi said that he has full respect for the Mbao team whom they have met last year in a friendly which ended in a draw.

He noted that the match will be a tough meeting saying that they are prepared well to make it to the final.

“We played Mbao last year in a friendly and they are a good team, we have full respect for them and my players are well prepared for the match,” said Omondi.

Skipper Eric Juma urged his teammates to be more disciplined and utilize any chance they get to score adding that it will not be an easy match.

On the other hand Simba will face Bandari in the first semi-final after an appeal seeking their expulsion from the tournament for allegedly fielding an ineligible player by AFC Leopards was turned down.

Leopards had protested the fielding of Lamine Moro during their Wednesday quarterfinal clash at National Main Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam that ended in a 1-2 defeat for the 12-time Kenyan league winners.

“The player is legible to play on the tournament and the appeal by Leopards is hereby put aside,” said Ahmed Mugoyi from TFF.

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala said he was happy with the progress in the competition expressing delight in the same saying that they are equally up to task to reach the finals only a game away.

“We are now focused to reach the finals, only a game and we are prepared,” He said.

