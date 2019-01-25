Stage set for season-opening Simba Autocross at Mai Mahiu

Rodgers Ndegwa

The formalities of the past few days are complete and it is all systems go as the first round of the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship, dubbed the KCB Simba Autocross 1, heads to Mai Mahiu on Sunday.

Organised by Nairobi’s Sikh Union Club, the season opener will not only treat spectators to some exhilarating displays of racing artistry but will also serve-up great moments for motor sports lovers in the KCB-sponsored nine-leg series.

As always, spectators from Nairobi and upcountry will savour the opportunity to watch high-flying quads, attacker buggies, bambinos and 4WD turbos flying over spectacular jumps and hairpins at The Great Rift Valley (TGRV) circuit located in Mai Mahiu along Narok Road.

Sunday’s race will feature four heats runs out of which the best three will count on the final classification, but not until drivers tackle the early morning practice heat to gauge the aptness of their machines.

The battle for 4WD Turbo honours will pit former winner Rehan Shah against reigning champion Sahib Omar. Reigning 2WD Non Turbo champion Safina Khan (Toyota Vitz) will renew her rivalry with Sahir “Sarry” Mughal in his Rage Buggy.

The 2WD Turbo class has the biggest number of entries including the usual suspects Zameer Verjee, Lovejyot Singh and Shaz Esmail aka Shazco.

Izmir Racing and Team Decko Africa and Safaricom Home Fibre have also unveiled their 2019 line-ups.

Izmir team has Sahir Mughal (2wd Non Turbo- Rage Buggy), Illiyun Mughal (Bambino Class- Polaris), Shazco Esmail (2wd Turbo- Attacker Buggy), Lovejyot Singh (2WD turbo Attacker Buggy), Imran Hakada (Open Class Subaru) and Shalien Mughal (Open Class- Subaru).

Team Decko Africa has Soni siblings Tsevi and Tsorav Soni, all rounder Yuvraj Rajput, who is also the Bambinio champion, Kiana Rajput and their dad Kirit Rajput driving a Subaru GC 8 in the Open Class.