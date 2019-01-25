Illiteracy fuels land conflicts in Kajiado

Christine Musa @PeopleDailyKe

High levels of illiteracy among the Maasai community in the interior parts of Kajiado have witnessed increased land conflicts in the region. Some community elites and crafty brokers take advantage of illiterate landowners to mint millions of shillings by selling their land without mutual agreement.

The dubious cartels manage to convince landowners to sign land documents for transfer and sale without their knowledge. Their most trusted friends and relatives actually lure them to bars where brokers pounce.

While some have fallen prey to the tricks without getting a single coin, others ended up transferring more land than the actual piece of land they intended to sell. But when the buyers courtesy of the brokers want to develop the land, conflict arises. While the landowners deny ever selling their land, buyers are armed with legal documents signed by the landowner.

Worse, some elderly illiterate Maasai who sell land at throw-away prices misuse the proceeds then claim they had been conned. Yet the buyer has supporting documents signed by the landowner and a title deed.

Some innocent men are even conned by their own sons who pretend they want the title deed to take loans for projects, which will benefit the entire family. The landowner is then subjected to signing transfer consent of the land thinking it’s an agreement that the land is collateral for a bank loan. The parents only learn later that the land had been sold after all.

Hamilton Parseina, the county Lands executive, says these cases are many and are dragging the process of resolving land conflicts in Kajiado. He cautions land buyers to carry out due diligence before engaging in any land transactions. “Some locals claim to have been conned but after investigations, we find out it is a move to con genuine buyers,” he said.