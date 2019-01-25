To advertise or not advertise architectural services

As a professional in the architectural services, I find it intriguing that lawyers have resolved to start advertising their services. This is the first for a professional group in Kenya.

I envision an advert on the paper luring clients to choose a firm with the promise of better services for less, or a buy-one-get-one free service. I wonder how it would be if doctors were to issue out promotional campaign materials. Something like: “We assure no death for your loved one during surgery.”

Funny, huh! The line between ethics and promotions, is a very thin one. However, times have changed. It may just be a matter of time before we, the practitioners in the construction industry, follow suit.

Current regulations strictly prohibit any kind of promotions because it’s argued that professional services should be sold based on referrals or one’s reputation as opposed to promissory notes. This is to protect clients from unrealistic expectations and also ensure that that the profession is not commercialised.

Interestingly, firms in the western world are allowed to advertise but under heavy regulation. There is a constitution on how advertisements are to be done. And it is working.

Architectural services are motivated by successful business models just like any other commodity in the market place. Thus, the five Ps of marketing that allude to supporting your Product (now a service) with Positioning, Pricing, Promotions and People are as applicable and vital.

So I say bring it on, and quickly too. Thus, allow all architectural services practitioners in this country to advertise their services for the good of the economy. All we have to guarantee is that the regulator is strict and stringent enough to protect clients as far as dealing with the unscrupulous persons is concerned.

Regulators must enforce the integrity of the industry by spelling out harsh penalties to the non-conformists. And like in other markets, they will vet all practitioners and keep the public informed on the registered practitioners fit to serve at any time.

The writer is managing director, Anka Consultants Ltd, quantity surveyors and project managers. Email: [email protected]