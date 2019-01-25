Apartments dealt blow in Eldoret

A ban on change of land use by Uasin Gishu County government in the affluent Elgon View estate in the outskirts of Eldoret town has dealt a major blow to landowners and developers.

Governor Jackson Mandago has ordered that the move be effected immediately, warning that his administration will not approve construction of highrise apartments in the estate.

Mandago says that his government took the move after some private developers and landowners started to turn their prime land into apartment blocks without approval.

Average monthly rental prices in the affluent estate where most houses are owner-occupied range between Sh50,000 and Sh100,000 for two bedroom and three-bedroom units with servant’s quarters respectively.

The estate is home to high-profile citizens among them North Rift governors Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Patrick Khaemba (Trans-Nzoia), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot) and Leader of Majority in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen.

Elite runners who own residential houses in the palatial estate include David Rudisha, Ednah Kiplata, Mary Keittany, former marathoner Moses Tanui and former 800 metres champion, Janeth Jepkosgei. Land in the estate, which is also home to Eldoret Golf Club, Eldoret Sport Club and Eldoret State Lodge costs at least Sh20m an acre.Some landowners had embarked on subdivision of their land into small plots for sale. They are hoping to cash in on a real estate boom in the high-end estates of Eldoret town due to high demand for houses.

According to Mandago, the estate is not supposed to have buildings higher than two floors. Landowners who will go against the Physical Planning regulation will have their property demolished without notice, he cautioned.

“My government will not lift the ban on change of land use until we streamline everything in the housing sector to safeguard the image of the estate,” said Mandago.

He said some unscrupulous real estate dealers were converting land set aside for public utility into a commercial buildings and apartment blocks.

Purity Gakii, an Eldoret-based private developer and property manager, said the ban has hit the big contractors and developers hard. She said the county government’s decision to stop change of user had halted their housing projects worth millions in the affected estate. “Demand for decent houses in affluent estates such as Elgon View and Hill Side has increased sharply due to increased population in Eldoret town and its environs,” she argued.

She said they have been forced to change their plans by switching to other estate such as Pioneer which has no stringent conditions related to change of user policy when it comes to construction of apartments.

The ban, Gakii admitted, has really hit the big contractors and developers who were looking forward to reap big from the high demand for houses and commercial buildings in the area.

She pleaded with the county administration to rescind its decision

and lift the ban on change of land use to save the sector from crumbling to a halt owing to the fact that it employs hundreds of youths and also creates other opportunities for the local residents.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago

PHOTO BY WINSTONE CHISEREMI