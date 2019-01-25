Of leaders high on bhang and Ruto-fixing fantasy

Ndung’u Mburu

There’s no other country I’d rather live in than Kenya! Seriously! In which other country do you think you’d get a sitting governor sensationally claim that a counterpart gets high on a banned substance because he and the colleague used to get high in a toilet on that very drug when they served as Members of Parliament?

If we were to take Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s word for it that he and his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu used to smoke weed in the toilet jointly (forgive the pun), and given that the two were overwhelmingly voted for by Kenyans, then, I submit it is time to invest more in toilets. More so for our political class! I mean, that seems to be where leadership is being brewed! Right? There’s just something about these toilets and MPs. Indeed, one would write a best-seller titled The Toilet Chronicles!

One more thing; given that over Sh4 billion sales were made on the first day Canada legalised Marijuana and given that self-confessed cannabis smokers have been overwhelmingly voted for to high (pun intended) offices across the world—Obama once admitted to smoking the herb—why is Marijuana still illegal in Kenya? Sonko and Waititu look perfectly fine to me, don’t they to you?

I mean, it’s not like Waititu took MCAs to Rwanda to find how they breed their cattle only to find the heifers had been imported from Kiambu! It’s not like there’s anything wrong with Sonko recording phone conversations and leaking them online in the name of fighting cartels and corruption! I mean, those are absolutely normal things to do! In fact, in the newsroom, we call that Tuesday!

If Marijuana is what is helping us get such fantastic leaders and we can make Sh4 billion out of it in a day, surely, we have to rethink this criminalisation of cannabis! With it, we would only need four years to repay our national debt!

Speaking of getting high, Deputy President Dr William Ruto, this week hit the skies rushing to Mombasa for a pilau date with his boss after fellow doctor, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, landed a powerful role. Political punditry TV shows and newspapers have been awash with Matiang’is appointment as the “chief minister”, with some going as far as saying the move was a “checkmate” move for the Hustler.

Let me get this straight. Aren’t these the same two people who drove to Mudavadi’s home at night to promise him meat and then took it away from him and claimed it’s the devil who had given them such ideas and essentially left MaDVD looking like a rabbit in headlights? Isn’t this the same group that in 2013 said five international-standard stadia would be built in five years?

Isn’t this the same group that said there would be “no politicians in the Cabinet” then ended up appointing Balala, Ngilu, Kazungu Kambi, Kiunjuri, Munya, Echesa, et cetera?

And you now want to believe that this plan is meant to fix the Hustler? Do you now get why I say we should legalise the herb?

The writer is a presenter at Kameme TV —[email protected]