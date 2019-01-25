Building and construction sector runs into headwind

Wahinya Henry @PeopleDailyKe

Critics of the rosy picture painted by developers and investors of a booming real estare sector are apprehensive of poor growth prospects this year.

They poke holes at the often-published positive picture that they say fails to tell performance of the other side of the coin. The critics say investors keep blaming events such as an electioneering year and capping law on iterest rates for the poor performance of the sector.

“People involved in the property market are advised to take time and read the signs of the times. There is evidence that the market could be headed for a recession,” says real estate consultant, Ibrahim Sugow.

Over supply

In one of its latest report, Cytonn Investments seems to support the arguments of the critics. “The real estate sector recorded 11.2 per cent total returns in 2018, compared to 14.1 per cent recorded in 2017,” says the report.

“We attribute this to a decline in demand for property despite the growing supply, evidenced by a three per cent decline in the residential sector occupancy rates and the increased supply of space in the retail sector, which recorded a growth of 4.8 per cent year on year in Nairobi in 2018 from 2017,” says the Chief Executive Officer at Cytonn Investments, Edwin H Dande.

The sector faced various challenges that constrained operators’ performance including surplus supply in selected markets especially in the upper mid-end and high-end residential markets; in commercial office with an oversupply of 4.7 million square feet by end of 2018 and in retail real estate sector with a surplus of two million square feet of space.

There was also uncertainty surrounding statutory approvals particularly in light of demolitions of allegedly legally approved buildings. This is in addition to limited access to takeoff credit, with mortgage uptake remaining relatively low. It has been a tough operating environment for developers characterised by low private sector credit growth, which averaged at 4.4 per cent as at October 2018, compared to a five-year average of 14 per cent (2013-2018).

As a result, there was reduced developer activity with the value of building approvals by the Nairobi City County recording a 17.6 per cent decrease to Sh169 billion in the first 10 months of 2018, down from the Sh205.5 billion recorded during the same period in 2017, according to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Leading Economic Indicators October issue.

Manyatta Investments Chief Executive Officer, Francis Kihanya, says unfavourable tax regimes such as the fuel levy and the 1.5 per cent housing development levy that a High Court stopped temporarily means the government should rethink its economic recovery strategy so that people can have money to invest in properties.

Homes Expo

Sugow says the country continues to experience a reduction in cement consumption indicating a tough growth for the construction industry. Consumption of cement dropped from 466,909 metric tonnes (MT) in August last year to 456,473 metric tonnes in September 2018, according to the KNBS. Cement used in the three months ending September 2018 fell to 1.3MT compared to the 1.4 MT in similar period in 2017.

According to Sugow, the reality is painted by the cement consumption that affected the construction industry that in 2017 consumed 5.7 million tonnes, down from 6.3 million tonnes consumed in 2016. Bamburi Cement attributed the shortfall in profits to difficult market conditions and escalating energy prices in Kenya and Uganda, as well as increasing costs of power in the country.

A drop in the number of exhibitors last year at the Homes Expo held in October in Nairobi, the biggest housing and construction industry expo in east and central Africa, has sent shivers into the property market. The news was an indicator of a sector destined for a big recession, said a player who declined to be quoted.

An expert and author of real estate information and director at Avakon Limited, Kosta Kioleoglou, says time is ripe for investors and developers not to bury themselves in the sand and stop living in self-denial in the wake of the drop at Homes Expo last year. “We are heading towards a big recession,” he warns.

“This belief that interest rate caps are the cause of all the problems in the real estate market is just an illusion. Even a total removal of the interest rate caps will not save this market,” warns Kioleoglou.