Next phase in graft war must target black money

King’ori Choto

Before the war on corruption gained steam last year, endemic theft and wastage of public funds were the norm. But the serial arrests and prosecution of high-profile individuals on corruption-related charges sent a clear message there would be no sacred cows!

The onslaught on graft has exposed the deep-rooted rot in public institutions. Billions of shillings have been looted or misappropriated with impunity by the very people tasked to safeguard public resources. Cartels and unscrupulous traders colluded with State officials to manipulate public procurement. Money meant for critical projects, including health, has been lost.

The impact of corruption on the political, economic and social wellbeing is massive and well-documented. But how can the government recover the proceeds of corruption, which in this article I will refer to as black money?

The government seems to be winning the war on graft so far. Scores of graft-related cases are in court. But as the government sustains the efforts, culprits are constantly devising ways to conceal their illicit wealth from investigators and prosecutors.

Given the heightened scrutiny in hitherto foreign financial havens, a huge chunk of the black money is now likely stashed locally either in the form of cash or property. With stringent banking rules now requiring full disclosure of cash transactions of over Sh1 million, moving graft proceeds through the domestic financial system is proving difficult.

To recover the looted cash and redirect it to key programmes, innovative strategies to beat the complex graft networks are paramount. The government could, for instance, use the proposed new generation currency notes to achieve this goal.

Should the new currency notes be adopted, holders of old currency notes would be required to surrender them for the new. The government should come up with a policy compelling those surrendering, say, Sh5 million and above to disclose the source of the cash. This way looters would have nowhere to hide. If no legitimate source is proven, or the money bears no correlation to the person’s income, then the money should be forfeited to the State.

Haircut tax

Alternatively, the government can offer an amnesty where any money surrendered regardless of amount is subjected to an automatic 30 per cent “haircut” tax. Most culprits would likely opt for the latter. With the colossal amounts of money pillaged from State coffers, such a measure would help plug the ballooning budget deficit instead of burdening citizens with new taxes.

Indeed, public service boss Joseph Kinyua is on record saying the government loses up to Sh320 billion annually to corruption and wasteful expenditure. Recovering at least 20 per cent of this amount via the currency changeover would go a long way in cushioning Kenyans from extra levies such as the recently-imposed fuel tax.

Kenya can also emulate India, which two years ago scrapped high-denomination notes to curb corruption, tax evasion and fight terrorism. The phase out of the high denomination Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes was also meant to tackle political corruption. The New York Times reported at the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended to “curb the flow of counterfeit money and take aim at terrorist organisations that rely on unaccounted-for-cash…. (and) clean up a system that has relied on cash to pay bribes and to avoid taxes”.

Whether or not the Indian government succeeded in its quest to eliminate black money remains the subject of debate. But the move won local and international acclaim notwithstanding the domestic cash crunch it occasioned (the Rs500 and Rs1000 notes accounted for 86 per cent of the volume of bank notes in circulation). Corruption levels declined and the government was also able to rope in more taxpayers, especially businesses that had been evading tax.

In addition to pushing for repatriation of illegal wealth stashed in foreign banks, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration should also target black money in the local economy. This is crucial to winning the war on graft and securing his legacy.

The Judiciary will also have to be vigilant and guard against attempts to subvert the process by beneficiaries of ill-gotten wealth and other busybodies.

The writer is a lawyer and public affairs specialist—[email protected]