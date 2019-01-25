See dad, I made it without your help

Sandra Wekesa @andayisandra

“Thank you God and my mother who took me to school. See dad, I made it without you,” a young woman captioned a photo of her during her university graduation on her social media page. The post has been doing rounds over the past few days. And while a few congratulated her for her achievement and her mum for being there for her daughter, the issue took a different turn so fast. Many men blamed her mother for making her daughter hate her dad.

“It is all about bad upbringing. She is actually speaking for her mother,” one social media user posted. “These women pollute our children’s minds yet they are the ones to blame for us leaving,” another one posted. “What did the mother do to chase the father away?” yet another social media posed.

Victim blaming

But why are women blamed for everything that goes wrong when family fails? According to Ken Ouko, a sociologist, women come out as the inalienable bearers of responsibilities. “The family structure, as well as the whole society, I dare say, rests on functions of feminine powers. But seen from another perspective, men like shifting blame, best evidence being the male progenitor, Adam. Instead of taking responsibility and maning up to his weakness, he blamed Eve,” Ouko says.

Ours is a patriarchal society that blames women for the wrongs, while men enjoy the success. According to

Psychology

Today, this victim-blaming originate from ignorance, meanness, or a smug sense of superiority. It is an ideology used to justify social injustice.

Back to the debate as to whether mothers play a role in making children hate their fathers, does it hold any water? Joyce Njeri, a single mother, says that ever since her daughter started asking where her dad was, she would say she had no idea. In as much as she could notice the daughter was hurt by the response, there was nothing much she could do about her situation with her baby daddy.

“I know that girls tend to be attached to their fathers. I see it every time my brothers come to visit; she will want to hang out with them and anytime I try to carry her, she cries,” she says.

She adds that in as much as she is still angered by her baby daddy failing to take up responsibilities as a father, she never brings up topics that would make her little one hate her father.

It is not any different for Caroline Nasimiyu who lets her four-year-old child visit her father. However, she makes sure she explains to her why he does not live with them. “She is reluctant to come home after spending time with her daddy. I tell her that he walked away and has never wanted to come back. But that doesn’t change how she feels about him,” she explains.

Venting anger

Despite the many excuses given by women on why their children grow up hating their fathers, men still insist mothers are to blame. Alvin Masungo claims that he has seen it from her baby mama. “Every time I visit my daughter, we have to fight, though not physically. She comes up with issues such as, why I haven’t brought them something, or why I haven’t done this or that. This obviously makes me look bad in front of my child,” he laments.

George Wango, a psychologist, says women who turn their children against their fathers are battling anger. “She vents the anger of being abandoned to her children, and this might break the bond between the child and the father,” he says.

However, he says some men may fail to take responsibility and be there for their children when there are unresolved issues between them and their exes. Others just fear responsibilities. According Ouko, a child’s habitual structure and behavioural orientations are largely shaped by the mother figure. “The mother is the sturdiest socialisation pillar in determining a child’s lingua, perceptions, moralities or associative consciousness. Because of this, whenever a child’s behaviour goes awry, the age-old question often is “Who is your mother?” regardless of whether the father figure is ever present or not,” Ouko says.

Absentee Father Syndrome

He adds that children who grow up either without fathers or with fathers who are present, but make zilch monetary or emotional contribution to the child’s development, eventually harbour deep resentment for their fathers. “The absentee father syndrome (AFS) is a key contributor to parental loathing, especially with daughters. When a girl grows up seeing her mother struggle through raising her, she builds rejectionist bile towards her father even as her adoration for the mother intensifies.

In his opinion, paternal absenteeism traumatises children. They feel unloved and abandoned. Furthermore, they feel stigmatised and segregated, especially when their peers crow about their fathers.