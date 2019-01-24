English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

KIRAITU: IFMIS IS UNRELIABLE

K24 Tv January 24, 2019
2,528 Less than a minute
Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi

Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has called for the dismantling of the financial system used to devolve funds to counties from the National Treasury, saying the Integrated Financial Management System is unreliable.

Kiraitu, who is visibly frustrated by the lack of sufficient funds to run the county operations, has termed the system as being run and operated at the convenience of few individuals at the national treasury, making it untenable.

Show More

Related Articles

January 24, 2019
2,543

NO HIJAB FOR MUSLIM GIRLS IN SCHOOL

January 24, 2019
2,518

COURT UPHOLDS QURESHI APPOINTMENT

January 24, 2019
2,943

Initiate projects or face ban, MP Kingi tells salt mining companies

January 24, 2019
2,816

Delaying Brexit won’t solve crisis, MPs told