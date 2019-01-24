English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
KIRAITU: IFMIS IS UNRELIABLE
Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has called for the dismantling of the financial system used to devolve funds to counties from the National Treasury, saying the Integrated Financial Management System is unreliable.
Kiraitu, who is visibly frustrated by the lack of sufficient funds to run the county operations, has termed the system as being run and operated at the convenience of few individuals at the national treasury, making it untenable.