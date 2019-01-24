NO HIJAB FOR MUSLIM GIRLS IN SCHOOL

The Supreme Court has today overturned a court of appeal ruling allowing Muslim students to wear hijabs in school.

In what is seen as a win for the Methodist Church of Kenya, the court in a majority decision said the ruling by the appellate court was against the school uniform policy. The judges ruled that every school has a right to determine its rules. The church, which sponsors St. Paul’s Kiwanjani Secondary School in Isiolo, appealed against the court of appeal decision. A parent had complained about the suspension of their daughter but the high court sided with the school.