Champs Gor suffer shock loss to minnows Mbao, Simba bring down Leopards

Roy Lumbe in Dar es Salaam @PeopleSports11

There will be a new name on the SportPesa Cup trophy after two-time champions Gor Mahia bid the competition goodbye following a 4-3 post-match penalties loss to Mbao FC of Tanzania yesterday.

Gor, who have faced EPL side Everton in the last two years courtesy of winning the title, had seen Mbao come from behind to draw 1-1, taking the game into penalties.

The debutants also made history by becoming the first team to score against Gor who were not breachable in the last two editions. Dennis Oliech scored from the spot after 51 minutes to give Gor the lead after Erissa Ssekisambu’s shot was handled in the Mbao defence by Amos Charles.

That was after Gor had been denied what looked like a clear goal in the 18th minute when Oliech’s header was parried away by Mbao goalkeeper Matacha Mnata with Ssekisambu tapping in the rebound but the assistant referee flagged him offside.

That decision sparked protests from the K’Ogalo bench with coach Hassan Oktay sent to the stands for standing up the match officials over the incident. Mbao stayed tight in defence and opted to play on the counter attack.

The strategy saw Gor forced to clear their lines constantly and in the 60th minute, K’Ogalo were unable to defend a corner, a lose ball falling to Pastory Athanas who teed up Abubakar Ngalema to equalise.

“The referee was mislead by the linesman who wrongfully disallowed our goal. That was a clumsy decision otherwise it is done and we will come back stronger,” said Oktay.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards joined Gor on the plane back home after suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of Simba. Ugandan Emmanuel Okwi was a thorn in the flesh of Leopards defence and took just nine minutes to open the scoring with Ingwe looking out of sorts for most parts of the game. In the second half, Leopards made some changes, bringing in Aziz Okaka and Vincent Mburu to shore things up.

The changes made them look dangerous but it is Simba who added another goal, Zambian Cletus Chama scoring the second but Ingwe would get their chance after 61 minutes when Vincent Oduro pulled one back. However, efforts to equalise proved futile and Simba sailed through for a Friday semi-final date with Kariobangi Sharks while Mbao take on Bandari.