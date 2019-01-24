Nizigiyimana wishes Gor well in CAF despite exit

Outgoing Gor Mahia defender Karim Nizigiyimana has urged the team to tread carefully in the CAF Champions Confederation Cup group phase given the pedigree of their opponents.

The Burundian international said the fact that Gor have been paired with Zamalek (Egypt), NA Hussein Alger (Algeria) and Petro Atletico (Angola) in Group D require them to prepare adequately if they have to make an impact.

“A team like Zamalek is a perennial participant in Africa’s big-time events. As most North African teams, they are especially hard to beat in their backyards but that does not mean they are invincible and only what is required is for Gor to prepare well for them and indeed all the other opponents,” said Nizigiyimana.

Meanwhile, Nizigiyimana said he has no hard feelings despite failure by Gor’s management to renew his contract.

“I’m not bitter at all and will move on. I wish Gor the best of luck as they launch their campaign in the Confederation Cup group stage,” he added.

Gor Chairman Ambrose Rachier told People Sport that the club severed ties with Nizigiyimana in a bid to fulfill the foreign quota which requires a club to register a maximum of five players.

Gor already have five foreign players in Jacques Tuyisenge (Rwanda), Erissa Ssekisambu (Uganda), Ephraim Guikan (Ivory Coast), Shaffique Batambuze (Uganda) and Francis Mustafa (Burundi). Nizigiyimana, whose contract with Gor will expire this month, joined the club in 2015 and leaves after four seasons in which he won three league titles with K’Ogalo.