Kariobangi keen to reach SportPesa Cup final

Kariobangi Sharks are confident of making it to the SportPesa Cup finals after blowing aside Tanzanian giants Yanga SC in a dramatic 3-2 win on Tuesday. Sharks, who have been known to upset big guns in cup tournaments, say they are not just participates but contenders.

The Kenyan side will take on Simba in semi-final and head coach William Muluya has a game plan for every opponent in the eight-team tournament in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“We had a great game but we need to work more and focus on our next match. I urge my players not to be comfortable and take each game as it comes. On Tuesday, we allowed in easy goals due to lack of concentration and that is not allowed,” Muluya said yesterday.

Mluya has also urged his team not to be overexcited as they will need to do more to lift the cup which comes with a Sh3 million windfall and an opportunity to play EPL side Everton on home soil.

Sharks’ two-goal hero Duke Abuya is also hoping to reach the final and has expressed desire to go for the golden boot award which has been claimed by Meddie Kagere in the last two seasons. Kagere scored three in the inaugural edition in 2017 and four last year as Gor Mahia won back-to-back titles before switching to Tanzanian giants Simba.“The win was a collective effort. We are confident of making it to the finals and I hope to win the golden boot,” said Abuya.

Meanwhile, Yanga fans blamed their Congolese coach Mwinyi Zahera for failing to take advantage of the humidity in Dar es Salaam as they were outshone by the inexperienced Sharks.

“I am a disappointed man, the tactics by the coach led to the loss. Kariobangi Sharks are not from a high humidity zone and the coach could have used that by possessing the ball and allowing our opponents to run around before launching a surprise attack,” said Bakari Hamisa a Yanga supporter.

But Zahera defended himself, saying: “There was no pressure, we are still leaders in the domestic league and hope to win when we play over the weekend. Some players failed to fit into my system and that was the reason we lost.”