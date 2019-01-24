Sofapaka, Tusker record wins as Stima draw yet again

Charles Thuku and Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

Mount Kenya United’s tale of win-less matches in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) continued after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ulinzi Stars at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

However, Mount Kenya United, under the tutelage of returning coach Melis Medo held onto their own and reduced pre-match favourites Ulinzi into an ordinary side, making repeated raids in the second half.

Despite plucking a point from Ulinzi, Mount Kenya United remains rooted in the basement of the league with three points gained from nine matches.

At Bukhungu Stadum in Kakamega, Vihiga United failed to utilise home advantage when they were held to a barren draw by visiting Nzoia Sugar.

This was Vihiga’s sixth draw of the season and the team will have to pull up its socks if they are to remain in the league.

In Machakos, Stephen Waruru’s 65th minute goal was enough to hand Sofapaka a 1-0 win which halted their losing streak as they moved to seventh on the table with 11 points.

It was the second game since the departure of Medo, who was sacked last week over poor results, and club legend John Baraza, who was elevated from the assistant’s postion, will now hope to build onto that.

In another match, Tusker FC’s recent surge continued as they beat Chemelil Sugar to move to third on the log with 17 points, just three behind the leaders.

Meanwhile, Western Stima’s struggles in front of goal continued as they were held to a barren draw by KCB at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Coach Paul Ogai made minimal changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Nzoia Sugar on Sunday with Henry Onyango and Kennedy Otieno starting from the bench, their places were taken by Martin Oduor and Johana Mwita in attack.

However, that still did not yield goals as they huffed and puffed and failed to break down the stubborn KCB defence.

The opening stanza was more about keeping possession from both sides but the bankers created half chances with burly forward Simon Munala and winger Kennedy Owino tormenting Samuel Otieno in goal for Stima.

The second half was more of the same, KCB on the receiving end this time but the bankers held on for their fourth draw of the season which leaves them 16th on the 18-team log with seven points while Stima remain fourth with 16 points, four behind leaders Mathare who have a game in hand.