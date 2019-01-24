Extreme Sports in ambitious plan to fight radicalisation

Grace Angela @PeopleSport11

Extreme Sports Limited has embarked on a deliberate policy to empower the youth to deter them from joining radicalisation.

Extreme’s CEO, Hussein Mohamed said lack of opportunities and constructive engagement of the youth has been cited as a significant catalyst in their radicalisation and recruitment into violent extremism.

Speaking yesterday during the awareness and help mitigate radicalisation of youths and recruitment into violent extremism, Mohamed announced that they are planning on educating the over 50 clubs incorporated in their leagues on radicalisation.

“After much reflection and consultation, we feel we can play a role in mitigating some of these challenges that face our society. We wish to announce that we shall be incorporating a building capacity initiative aimed at sensitising all our participating clubs on dangers of radicalisation and how we can ultimately protect our communities from violent extremism,” said Mohammed.

Mohammed made this remarks in the wake of the terror attack which hit 14 Riverside in Nairobi two weeks ago stating he would like to send his deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 21 souls lost in the attack.

Extreme Sports affiliate partner EIG (Excellence Integrity and Growth Consultants) together with relevant stake-holders, aim at facilitating workshops setting a target of disseminating the critical information to at least 2,500 players within Nairobi County.

This noble initiative which is set to commence from next month is set to develop business models that can generate revenues for the vulnerable groups at the grassroots.