Fifteen drivers confirm entry for inaugural Kasarani Tarmac Autocross action

A total of 15 drivers have entered the Meridian-sponsored season opening Tarmac Autocross at Kasarani Stadium on February 2-3, organisers have said.

There is a lot of enthusiasm with at least 35 others expected as tuning garages registered brisk activities from drivers who are preparing for the race open to all categories of cars, said event director Andrew Wanyoike.

Organised by Extreme Performance, Wanyoike said, besides Meridian, Monster Energy will be the official soft drink partner with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) ensuring safety of crew and spectators.

He said most time-trials have expressed interest following the experience of some drivers on the 2.5km dual carriageway closed circuit, which invites speed and caution driving.

Besides the cars undergoing scrutineering for safety and roadworthiness purpose, all competitors will undergo breathalyzer tests.

Wanyoike said organisers have put safety as a priority in line with the experience that they gained in last month’s inaugural event at the same venue, which attracted 30 drivers in super, tuned machines from Subaru, Mitsubishi, Honda and BMW stables.

Recce and qualifying to determine the grading and starting order will be done on February 2.

Spectators’ areas will be secured with the road closed once competition along the 2.5km circuit which will be upgraded to ensure circuit racing at intervals until the finals pitting the best, he added.

Entry forms is downloaded from Extreme Performance Facebook wall or Instagram page @xtreme_racingke. Registration ends on January 31.