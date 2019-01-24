Union searches for Kenyan to replace outgoing Snook

After the failed bid to play in the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) an inevitable split between Kenya Simbas coaches.

New Zealand-born tactician Ian Snook and his assistant Murray Roulston, the two coaches who guided the team have parted ways,

Simbas missed the automatic qualification spot and despite a chanced Repechage in France things did not work out at all, brewing a storm in the coaching bench,

The two joined Simbas on March last year on a two-year contract with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) but a failed qualification alongside lack of funds to sustain them has pushed KRU to terminate their contracts early whilst awaiting sponsorship or government grant to clear unpaid salaries.

The two tacticians, vastly exposed and experienced in coaching and consultancy in New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, England, Japan, South Africa, Croatia and Italy, Trinidad &Tobago and Romania and with a local coach set to replace Snook, eyebrows have been raised in regard to the best replacement to match Snook’s experience and capability.

“We will appoint a local coach once we get the Rugby Africa fixtures then we will communicate to the players to return to training camp ahead of 2019 activities.

We plan to play competitive fixtures this year and we will host either Romania, Germany or Hong Kong before the Africa Gold Cup competition,” said Omwela.

Assistant coaches Dominique Habimana and Charles Ngovi will assume the coaching roles as Kenya will return to action with Elgon Cup defence, a title that has defended off a 72-38 aggregate last year led by Snook and Roulston.

Simbas lost all their 2019 Repechage matches to Canada, Hong Kong and Germany.

“We hired them mainly to get a World Cup qualification but that is not what we got.

We do not need their services currently. Our local coaches will handle the team. We are waiting for a sponsor or the government to come to the rescue so that we can clear all unpaid dues,” said Omwela.

The rest of the technical bench was untouched as Simiyu Wangila holds onto his role as the team manager, Christopher Makachia retains his physio role while Mike Shamiah completes the list as the strength and conditioning coach.