Britam’s big shot-in-arm for Kenya Guineas Race Day in Ngong

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Britam Kenya Guineas received a shot in the arm Wednesday following a Sh3 million boost for the forthcoming classic at Ngong Racecourse courtesy of Britam Holdings.

The meet to be held on February 3, will also have three foreigners taking part in what is anticipated to be a thriller.

Last season Leslie Sercombe won the entertaining race and all eyes will be on the rivalry between Onesmus Mutua and Patsy Sercombe stables in a bid to chase for the big money prize.

Speaking during the event Britam Holdings Limited Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director Muthoga Ngera and Jockey Club chairperson Miriam Haynes, JCK Director Margaret Shava were upbeat of a good event on the overall and promised fireworks.

“This should expectedly be one of those events that should bring in numbers if they want to observe real racing. We are the only country in Africa who do thoroughbred racing an ideally we expect the tight competition from our jockeys both local and foreign,” said Ngera.

Ngera on his part commended the solid partnership between the two organisations and asked the fans in their numbers to turn up and support racing on the material day.

“We have had a great relationship together for five years and we are growing stronger. This race is an important one on the calendar and so we want to call upon all lovers of the sport to come through and enjoy a good moment,” he said on the sidelines of the cheque presentation at the Jockey Club of Kenya offices.

The highlight of the day will be the International Jockey Challenge which will see the best of the riders from Mauritius, Zimbabwe,South Africa and Kenya fight it out on the tracks.

Bigwigs Dinesh Sooful and Brendon McNaughton will be out to snap away honours from home jockey James Muhindi in a battle expected to draw in the numbers.