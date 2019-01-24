Njogu blows away Chinese Yu as Randiek suffers defeat on Day Three

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Albert Niogu has qualified to the quarter-final of the ITF World Tour under 18 Championship after an easy 6-0, 6-1 over China Taipei’s Yu Shiang Huang at Nairobi Club yesterday.

The Kenyan fourth seed hardly broke a sweat against his opponent who seemed to struggle in the surface. Shiang Huang seeded 16th in the championship was a far cry from his performance against Ethiopian player Yabets Kebede on Tuesday where he triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 due in part to fatigue.

Njogu took advantage of his challenger’s sloppy play to score on the points especially from the baseline. His serves and returns were pin-point perfect as he dismantled the opponent in under an hour.

His dominance in the match makes him a prime contender for the week one title as he seeks to soar up his rankings where he is currently top 400 in the Juniors Circuit.

Njogu however is promising to take a game at a time and utilise all opportunities coming his way. “I had fun out there and basically stuck to my game plan.I am happy with the way I played and so I am looking forward to improving on some weak areas.The strategy is working right so far and this gives me renewed hope,” 17 year old told People Sports.

Meanwhile 13th seed Ryan Randiek suffered a damaging 6-1, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Polish Jasza Szajrych in an off-day performance from the homeboy.

Unlike his second round fight back against Taipei player Chang-Shu-Lun 24 hours earlier, Randiek seemed off-form against a more resolute opponent seeded third in the tournament.

His movement was not as fluid and his serve lacked poise or punch. The Kenyan had his confidence tested with most of his balls going awry. His error percentage was high as his opponent sniffed every opportunity with hunger.

In the opening set, his double faults cost him dearly especially from start service while in the second the returns prove tricky as Szajrych comfortably closed out the match in less than an hour.

In other matches, top seed Abdoul Shakur Kabura of Burundi beat Dusan Rsovac of Austria in straight sets of 6-4, 6-4 in an epic boys’ singles contest. Twice in each set he was broken but the East Africa Training Centre protégé came out smoking with good winners off his backhands.

His opponent was more ambitious with his shots but ultimately Kabura who is based in Nairobi conquered the barriers to sail through into the quarters where he meets seventh seed Ming-Chieh Chiu of Taipei today after felling Dutch player Frank Jonker 6-3,6-1.