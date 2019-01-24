Telkom star Mwangi is named StarTimes Player of the Month

Telkom Kenya’s forward Jackline Mwangi was yesterday named the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month for December.

Her comes barely two weeks after the hockey side was named the women’s Sports Team of the Year at the SOYA awards in Mombasa.

The former Kenya international top scored at the 2018 Africa Cup for Club Championship held in Abuja, Nigeria from December 15-22.

Mwangi’s five goals helped Telkom reclaim the continental club title after a 2-0 win over Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Her partnership upfront with fellow striker Audrey Omaido, who also bagged five goals, saw the team clinch a record 10th continental title.

The lethal striker was also crowned the 2018 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League top scorer as the season concluded in December, this being her third successive time to win the golden stick. Her 16 goals propelled Jos Openda’s charges to a record 21st title in yet another dominant season in which they remained unbeaten.

Feted in her absence, Mwangi becomes the second Telkom player to land the prestigious StarTmes-sponsored award after goalkeeper Cynthia Onyango who won in February 2018.

Team captain Tracy Karanja, who picked the award on her behalf, was full of praise for the forward. “She is an asset to this team and a great mentor. She is very skilled, professional and gives her all in every match and more often acts as the team’s ice-breaker with early goals that ensure we settle early in our matches. That is how we have managed to stay at the top this long,” said Karanja.