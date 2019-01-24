Kenya lauded for education reforms

Kenya has been lauded for taking bold steps in initiating radical reforms to the country’s education sector. A Zambian delegation on a benchmarking tour said it was impressed with the changes being implemented in the education sector and was eager to learn and replicate the same in their country.

The delegation said the launch of Competency-Based Curriculum was a novel concept which in spite of being ambitious was futuristic and in tune with global trends.

Zambia’s Education PS Felix Phiri who is leading the delegation said Kenya had made enviable strides in reforming its education sector despite encountering several challenges.

He was speaking while paying a courtesy call on Nyeri Central Deputy County Commissioner James Chacha yesterday.

Another area of reforms in the education systems that attracted the attention of the delegation was the implementation of the 1-1 ratio in the supply of text books to learners across the country.

Chacha told the delegation that the government is committed to ensuring the reforms were implemented seamlessly. – KNA