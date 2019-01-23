Find alternative for Nemis, says Kepsha

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Public primary school heads are now calling on the government to consider using an alternative method to capture learners’ information instead of the National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

School heads claim the system does not favour remote areas without Internet connectivity.

The head teachers said schools in remote areas of the country have continued to suffer after the government announced that public schools where Nemis has not captured details of their learners will not receive this term’s allocation.

On Tuesday the government released Sh36 billion to public schools for free primary and secondary education. The money was sent to 3,000 schools and will cater for 2.6 million learners whose details are captured in Nemis. Schools that have not registered their students will miss out on the cash.

Internet connection

School heads are now proposing that the government formulate a new way on how details of learners in the schools affected will be recorded.

“Internet connectivity hitch should not be directed to punish our young learners. They are entitled to government funding since they pay taxes like other Kenyans,” Kenya Primary School Headteachers Association (Kepsha) chair Nicholas Gathemia said.

Currently, over 500 schools countrywide located in remote areas have not received funding from the government, as details of their learners have not been captured by Nemis.

Meanwhile, there was a change of guard at the top management of Kepsha where Shem Ndolo who was serving in the capacity of the National chair finally hanged his boots and Nicholas Gathemia has assumed the new role as the chairman.