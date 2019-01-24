Graft suspects barred from withdrawing cash

The High Court has barred four companies and 10 people linked to the multi-billion-shilling Afya House scandal from withdrawing and transferring more than Sh94 million held in three bank accounts believed to be proceeds of crime.

Among those barred from withdrawing or transferring the money are Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri, head of Supply Chain Management (Procurement) Ephantus Maina Thiga, Njange Makanga a director of Estama Investment Limited, Business Capital Access Limited, Medafrica Limited as well as a manager at Diversity Distributors Limited and from transferring money from Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial.

Suspects restrained

Others include Benn Khadlagala, Mamo Umuro, Peter Ngathenge, Elkana Ong’uti, Susan Otieno, Ombacho Mungere, who is the current director of Medical Services, and Kariuki Njagi.

While issuing the orders, Justice Hedwig Ong’udi concurred with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) that there were issues surrounding the procurement of the contract to supply the portable clinics.

“The defendants, by themselves, agents, servants, employees or any other person whosoever be restrained from withdrawing funds, transferring, disposing or in any other way dealing with funds held in three bank accounts,” said the judge.

She further ordered that Sh997,964 held in the account of Edmar Enterprises Limited at Equity Bank be deposited in the account of EACC at KCB Milimani branch.

Illegal award

The orders were issued after EACC instituted proceeding to recover Sh800 million from several companies and 10 people since the agency is investigating allegations of illegal award of an overvalued tender to Estama Investment Ltd which, it claims is a scheme to defraud the Ministry of Health.

According to EACC court documents Estama investment limited was paid Sh800 million by the Ministry of Gealth out of the contract total amount of Sh1 billion as per the tender.