China to support Kenya war on terror

Alvin Mwangi and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

The Chinese government has pledged support for Kenya in the fight against terrorism. State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China strongly condemns all forms of terrorism and will continue to offer unswerving support to Kenya’s efforts to fight the vice maintain.

In a statement to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans condemning last week’s terror attack in Nairobi, China promised to chip in when needed to ensure all individuals behind the attack are brought to justice. “I extend my deepest condolences to you and through you to the innocent victims and their families,” said Wang.

Meanwhile, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has called for the closure of all refugee camps in the country, saying they were harbouring terrorist sympathisers.

Speaking in Kenol, she said terrorists who radicalise Kenyan youth hide in the camps posing as refugees. The MP said the camps have outlived their usefulness.