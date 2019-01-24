Kenyan-born ‘terror trio’ held in US.

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in Michigan on Tuesday arrested three Kenyan-born US citizens attempting to travel to Somalia to join Islamists.

Muse Abdikadir Muse, 23, Mohamud Abdikadir, 20, and Mohamed Salat Haji, 26, were subsequently charged with conspiring to provide support to a terrorist organisation.

The arrests came as the FBI and Interpol joined Kenyan security agencies in the probe on last week’s attack at 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi. Detectives have been camping at the scene and at a police installation where collected evidence is being analysed.

An officer privy to the investigation said detectives are piecing together information on the attackers and who they were in touch with since leaving Somalia. Last week’s attack claimed 21 lives.

Meanwhile in the US, Muse was the first to be arrested at Gerald R Ford Airport in Grand Rapids as he attempted to travel to Mogadishu. His co-accused were arrested as at the same airport.

Naturalised citizens

And although Mohamud and Haji were not travelling, they are accused of aiding in the purchase of Muse’s ticket and driving him to the airport. The three, said to be related, are naturalised US citizens who were born in Kenya.

Videos of the three pledging allegiance to ISIS led to the arrest. Material recovered from their houses revealed the three had plotted to use car bombs and ram into “non-believers” in the event the initial plan to travel to Somalia backfired.

The charges facing the three carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The three first came to the attention of the FBI in April 2016 when a review of Muse’s Facebook account “revealed frequent posts of photos, videos, and statements and commentary that were pro-ISIS in nature and what can be described as violent, extremist propaganda.”