DusitD2 staff eulogise slain six as heroes

Seth Onyango @SethManex

“I have asked myself; why my hotel? Why my staff? Why my family?” a visibly emotionally-choked and overwhelmed DusitD2 general manager Michael Metaxas wondered aloud yesterday as he eulogised his six employees, who were among the 21 killed by terrorists at 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi, last week.

In a moving tribute to the departed, Metaxas’ voice cracked as he described the victims—Beatrice Mutua, Bernadette Konjalo, Dedricks Lemisi, Erickson Momanyi, Zachary Nyabwanga and Trufosa Nyaboke— as “heroes and the best staff anyone could ever hope to work with”.

One by one, the MD described the positive attributes that made each of the six stand out during a memorial service held at Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi.

“To Bernadette, the oldest member of my team…she sent me an SMS about the shooting at the hotel and immediately I called her back to give me an update…I could hear her running and suddenly the call dropped!”

And the life and career of Kanjolo, who had served as the DusitD2 hotel revenue director for 10 years was tragically cut short by terrorists as he helped colleagues and guests to safety.

“She died not because she is afraid, but because she was trying to save lives, she died a hero,” said Metaxas. He described the terror attack as an act of cowardice, but vowed the hotel will rise above the ashes of sorrow and grief like the proverbial phoenix.

His defiant and reassuring message comes even as the government promised to provide any necessary support to help the hotel rebuild.

Bounce back

Tourism Principal secretary Joe Okudo described the attack as an assault on humanity and vowed that Kenyans will bounce back from the horror.

“As a ministry, we stand with you during this trying moment and pledge our commitment in continuing to strengthen the tourism sector and providing security,” he said.

Dressed in white robes, DusitD2 hotel staffers carried portraits of their six late colleagues. Later, each with a special relationship with the deceased took to the rostrum to convey condolences to their friends, colleagues and families.

“Trufosa was not just a boss, but a leader, a sister and a friend. She was a living proof of how fine and nice a person can be,” said Millicent Juma.

Nyaboke was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to the Intensive Care Unit after doctors discovered she was bleeding in the lungs.

Unjust act

“I saw my friend lay in bed…I saw her stretching the left leg and thought things were getting better but after two minutes two doctors walked out of the room and I followed them to know what was going on…they told me her heart stopped beating,” Juma narrated.

Hotel manager Ami Levkov said what happened to her colleagues would forever be etched in their memories.

“Last week, our DusitD2 family, 14 Riverside Drive as a whole and the country at large fell victim to a senseless and unjust act of terror. Just over a week later we remember and will never forget the six beautiful lives taken from us so cruelly. We honour their courage and bravery for putting themselves in harm’s way to save others,” she said.

“What happened in Nairobi will forever be a symbol of tenacity, we are unbowed, we shall rebuild and we shall continue.”

The upscale hotel has temporarily closed following last week’s attack for which al-Shabaab terror grouped claimed responsibility.