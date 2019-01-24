Cofek faults award of biometric listing tender

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has questioned the secrecy surrounding the awarding of a tender for digital registration of persons.

The body warned yesterday the project risks running into legal headwind if the government does not explain how three companies were awarded the contract without going through proper tender procedures.

Media reports indicate three companies — Idemia, Coppernic and Credence ID – were awarded the tender through “desk research”.

“It will be in the public interest if the government will go slow, explain the project and demonstrate value for money and integrity of the more than Sh3 billion investment,” Cofek said in a statement.

On Tuesday President Uhuru Kenyatta said the government would use National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) in the registration of persons.

Last August, ICT CS Joe Mucheru said the government would conduct fresh mass registration of people through biometric data listing.