Lobby: Hasten process to pick NLC officials

The Land Development and Governance Institute (LDGI) has asked the government to urgently kick-start the process of recruiting new National Land Commission (NLC) commissioners.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of a survey on Status of Service Delivery in the Land Sector, chairman Ibrahim Mwathane said this would avoid a prolonged period between the lapse of term of office of the current members and the assumption of office of the new team.

The current team led by Muhammad Swazuri is supposed to vacate office on February 19 after the end of their six-year tenure. “Any extension of the recruitment period will occasion gaps in delivery of critical services and adversely affect implementation of development projects,” he said.

The process of getting the country’s second lands commission should ideally take a minimum of seventy-seven days if it was to be undertaken uninterrupted. It is feared that during this period, slapdash deeds could unfold at the Commission with no practical head in-charge.

This would include “mysterious losses” and tampering of crucial documents and land certificates. He said the transition process should have been kick-started already because as it stands there is no robust handover mechanism in place — a key factor that could hurt service delivery.

Some of the mega infrastructure projects at risk include land compensation programme for the second phase of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting Nairobi and Naivasha town. The reimbursement plan for the legal land owners, is being supervised by NLC. The survey revealed that most Kenyans are not satisfied with NLC performance in the six years.