Leaders laud President for Matiang’i ‘Super CS’ role

Mercy Mwai and Harrison Kivisu @PeopleDailyKe

Various leaders yesterday told Kenyans to stop reading too much in the Executive order issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta giving Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i elevated role.

Led by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, they dismissed reports that Deputy President William Ruto is being sidelined insisting that the President has only assembled a team that would enable him fulfil his development agenda before he leaves office.

“I read this as a deliberate effort by the President to try and streamline this country. I would not like to look at it as plans to sideline anybody. This is more about efficiency of the government that he heads,” said Mudavadi.

He said Uhuru made the changes in his government after realising that things are not coordinated properly.

Political analyst Peter Kagwanja said Uhuru is just reorganising the government to ensure his Big Four agenda is achieved.

“We are reading too much into this and that is why I think we are missing the point. The President is in a hurry to ensure that he leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered by all,” he said.

City lawyer Morris Kimuli said the move by the President is strategic, as it will put on spotlight under performing Cabinet Secretaries.

Political analyst Richard Bosire said no one has been sidelined as the main aim of the President is to ensure that he has a team that will streamline government so that his agenda can be achieved.

Service delivery

He said: “The President wants to reorganise the government to safe guard his legacy and agenda. He wants people who share the same vision with him.”

In Mombasa, religious leaders and youths praised Uhuru for the appointment of Matiang’i as the supervisor of government projects terming him as a “no nonsense leader” who has a proven track record in delivery of service.

Retired Anglican Bishop Julius Kalu asked Kenyans not to read much into the order and instead support good leadership and delivery of service.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Kilindini branch secretary Dan Aloo said the move would stop DP Ruto from roaming around the country while campaigning for 2022 elections “pretending to launch and supervise” projects.

The youth under the aegis of Mombasa Youth Caucus defended the President’s decision claiming the Head of State did it out of goodwill and should not be seen as a ploy to undermine his deputy.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo said Matiang’i is a development-oriented leader and will help the President deliver the Big Four agenda.