President to meet senior DCI officers

President Uhuru Kenyatta is tomorrow expected to meet senior officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to discuss some of the challenges facing them.

The President is also expected to tour the forensic laboratory that has been under construction at Mazingira House for more than a decade and is now nearing completion.

DCI boss George Kinoti is said to have summoned all his senior officers from the rank of Divisional Criminal Investigations Officers to the top most, to attend tomorrow’s meeting. Ironically, they have been directed to wear their ceremonial uniforms.

No sitting president has ever visited DCI headquarters, Mazingira to meet the officers and this is the first such meeting.

Sources said among the issues Uhuru is expected to address is the disquiet among the DCI officers over the recently implemented police administrative structure.

DCI officers have been grumbling over the new changes, which they claim has made them answerable to their uniformed counterparts.