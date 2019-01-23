Uhuru, Ruto meet allies over Jubilee Party cracks

Anthony Mwangi and Murimi Mutiga @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto yesterday held a three-hour closed door meeting amid claims of a rift in the ruling Jubilee Party.

After the meeting, in which their lieutenants were kept off, the two were joined by the leadership of the two Houses of Parliament for yet another closed-door meeting whose agenda, according to sources, was to discuss party discipline and the legislative agenda ahead of the opening of Parliament for this year’s session next month.

A tough-talking President is said to have instructed Jubilee leaders in Parliament to rein in individuals he said were out to cause disharmony in the party.

He is said to have been particularly been incensed by some Jubilee leaders who have been opposed to his ‘Handshake’ with Opposition chief Raila Odinga and told the House leadership to “lead by example.”

There have been fears within the ruling party that the succession politics might affect the legislative agenda of the government, prompting yesterday’s meeting which initially was scheduled to take place last week but was called off following the Tuesday DusitD2 terror attack, which claimed 21 lives.

Rising tension

A source that sought anonymity as he is not authorised to comment on party matters said the meeting dealt at length on the party members’ discipline and the need for the leadership to desist from commenting on issues, which were likely to cause divisions.

The President and the DP are reported to have agreed to tame rising dissent within the party and the need for party’s legislators to support the Executive’s legislative agenda.

The resignation of David Murathe as deputy party chairman is also said to have featured in the meeting, but the source declined to divulge details.

Insiders told People Daily the two instructed Majority Leaders Aden Duale (National Assembly) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate) to take stern action ensure Jubilee legislators toe the line.

The meeting comes in the wake of rising tension and divisions that have threatened to tear the party into two with one side supporting Uhuru and the other one backing Ruto.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka, Attorney General Kariuki Kihara and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DPP) Noordin Haji attended the meeting.

Others in the meeting were National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali, his deputy Cecily Mbarire, Deputy senate speaker Kithure Kindiki, Muturi’s deputy Moses Cheboi, Senate Chief Whip Susan Kihika and her deputy Irungu Kang’ata.

Kariuki and Haji were invited to present before the leadership the business they wanted given due attention by the legislature that will help in strengthening the fight against corruption.

Among the laws the DPP wants the legislature to enact, is one seeking to have suspects in corruption related charges step aside from public offices pending the hearing and determination of their cases.

And after the meeting, Uhuru and Ruto drove to a Mombasa eatery, Barka Restaurant for ‘Biriani’ catching the management and customers unawares as they engaged in talk punctuated with laughter, as other lunch goers watched in awe.

The two arrived at the hotel at the same time and were escorted by just a small team of security officers.

Show of unity

However, they drove in two separate vehicles after what was reported to be a cordial meeting at the State House.

The show of togetherness comes amid incessant claims of political differences partially blamed on the 2022 succession talk.

The appointment of Interior and Co-ordination Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to supervise his colleagues and co-ordinate government programmes and projects was also seen as a blow to Ruto, a claim a number of political pundits have dismissed.

During the Mombasa meeting with leadership of the two Houses, Uhuru is reported to have been categorical that the government agenda must be given priority devoid of petty politics, which could derail its successful implementation.

In particular, the Head of State urged the leadership of the two Houses to operate within the tenets of the ‘Handshake’ which he said was aimed at uniting the country and should not be politicized.

Among the first business parliament will contend with will be preparing the Budget which comes at a time the country is grappling with economic hardship with the National Treasury struggling to meet budgetary targets.

The majority leaders and chief whips are key to pushing the executive agenda in the two houses mainly by whipping and lobbying party members to support government bills.