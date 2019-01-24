That’s the Spirit.

By six am Sunday morning I was up, dressed and done away with breakfast. I was bubbling with excitement and had hardly slept the night before. It was to be my first test ride since I started riding a few months ago. The excitement was familiar, it was exactly the same when I was first invited by a company to test a new car many years ago.

A mix of apprehension and anticipation. Back then it had been that I might scrape the car, or it might get stolen, or a wayward matatu may T-bone and total it. And I would never be invited by any car company to drive their cars any more. Luckily that didn’t happen.

This time however, it was a motorcycle and I was well aware of the statistics that say motorcycling accidents are at least 30 percent more dangerous than car accidents. I was also well aware that I had only ridden a couple of motorcycles, literally two, before this. One a 250 cc dirtbike that I learnt the basics of motorcycling on and the second, a 125cc two stroke scrambler that I rebuilt at home with the help of a mechanic.

I therefore had no idea how my severely inexperienced skills would fare on an unknown bike on unfamiliar roads. It was quite likely that I would lose control and in the best-case scenario, end up with minor bruises on the steed and on my person.

In the worst-case scenario, I would be killed and the bike end up a fiery mangled mess. But I’ve never let inexperience or fear stop me and was on the road by 7am for a meet up planned for 8am.

The company is located on the opposite side of the city and had I had a car, the southern bypass would have been ideal on a sunny Sunday morning. The little two stroke however, runs out of grunt at 80kph, and keeping the throttle twisted at that speed feels like beating an overloaded donkey.

Riding through the city however, it was in its element. Constantly shifting gears and maintaining a fast-paced momentum through the city blocks, it’s a really fun bike to throw about. I was soon at Spirit Motorcycles HQ, 20 minutes ahead of time.

The factory, or more accurately, the shed where the bikes are made, is located behind a block of flats. There were tens of frames and different bikes in different stages of finish. I’d come across the brand at last year’s Concours D Elegance and I had been in the middle of my build then. I was impressed then and finally, here I was about to ride one of their creations, the Something. No really, it’s called the Spirit Something. And it really is something.

It started off life as a brand-new Yamaha Crux, an unnoticeable and unimpressive if hardy delivery bike, powered by a 110cc four stroke engine. The boss, a Mr Edgar with a background in mechanical engineering and IT, then proceeded to strip it to the bare essentials and upgrade literally everything from the handlebars, suspension, exhaust, electronics, tank and so on. It even comes with a tasteful handle bar mounted watch and stylish bar-end mirrors.

The final result is something overflowing with character. A café racer that looks right at home parked outside a coffee shop. But how does it ride?

The first thing I noticed was the comfort as we headed out on the bumpy stretch of road. In stark contrast to my Suzuki, which on account of its stiff suspension is hell bent on crippling me, the Something was smooth and refined on account of the aftermarket nitrogen gash shocks.

The riding position had me hunched over on account of the lower handlebars and although I much prefer the upright stance of a dirtbike, I was soon imagining myself as a stylish biker who the ladies would soon swoon over. Particularly impressive was the throaty baritone of the exhaust, which made it sound like a much bigger bike and plastered a smile on my face every time I twisted the throttle.

110cc doesn’t sound like much and neither does 7.5 horsepower or 6.5 Nm of torque. But to focus on those figures would be to miss the point of this bike. It’s not meant to set your pants on fire with its blistering performance but rather as a stylish way to get around the city.

Something it does really well. It’s more than adequate to keep up with highway traffic and at 72.5 kg, a lot of fun to throw in between cars and split lanes.

I would love to tell you more about the bike but unfortunately, I was distracted by the route Edgar had taken us for the test. It was a road he best described as connecting nowhere to nowhere, smooth tarmac winding through scenic hills on either side with no traffic to speak of. In a bigger bike it would have been impossible to enjoy the experience, but on the Something I found myself slowing down and opening up my visor to take in the fresh air.

The whole ride took some two hours and by the time we got back to Spirit HQ I desperately wanted one. I wanted the convenience of a starter button and the refinement of the four stroke that lets you cruise easily in third gear.

More importantly, I love the business model that allows a client to work hand in hand with the team to design your perfect bike. Think of it like a bespoke suit tailored just for you.

A brand-new custom bike for Sh160,000 with the added benefit of patriotism is hard to beat. There really is nothing else like it on the market. Sure, the finesse of the finish could be better but I really believe that the guys at Spirit motorcycles are on to something.