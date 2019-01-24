Growing up, Lizzie Wanyoike vowed to become a teacher, a dream she actualised later in life. She then progressed to fuse her passion for education with business and took a good shot at it

A month after winning the prestigious Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award 2018, woman category, the excitement of being honoured has not waned one bit for Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (Nibs) founder Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike. She joins select-few top achieving Kenyan entrepreneurs to be accorded the award.

She describes the award as unexpected and humbling, as it lauds her leadership and dedication in molding all-rounded youths through training at Nibs. Long before the award, the former high school teacher was running the college, which she founded in 2000.

With a capital of Sh6 million (Sh2 million from savings and Sh4 million bank loan from Equity Bank), she started the college that specialises in offering diploma courses in business related fields, hospitality and engineering.

Toddler steps

The institution, which registered about 400 students in its first year, now has a population of 4,500 students. From Pioneer House in Nairobi where the college started its operations, it has since expanded to four campuses in Ruiru, Rongai, Thika and Nairobi CBD.

“Through the foundation offered at Nibs, many of our students have been able to transition to university,” she says.

She adds that the secret to establish the college as a trendsetter in offering diploma courses was because the institution not only focuses on academic excellence, but also building the character of its students.

“From checking the dress code to ensuring that students attend classes, the rules at Nibs are strict. It’s literally run like a high school with an expected high level of accountability from both the staff and students,” she says.

Currently, she splits time between Nibs and Emory, her Sh400 million worth five-star hotel in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, which opened it’s doors four months ago. Wanyoike, who speaks about her work with great excitement and affection, has always been passionate about teaching.

The journey

She was born in Gathuki-ini in Murang’a county during Kenya’s colonial era. In her early days, the sixth born in a family of nine was raised singlehandedly by their peasant mother after colonialists took their father into detention.

“Raising the nine children on her own was difficult for my mother, but somehow she managed to educate all of us until my father was released from detention,” she recalls.

Wanyoike admired her father, who worked as a primary school teacher and vowed to become a high school teacher when she grew up. “I loved how dedicated and kind he was to his students. He clearly loved his job,” she says.

After her ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels studies at Gathuki-ini Primary School and Kahuhia Girls and Nakuru High Schools, she joined Kenyatta College (now Kenyatta University) to train as a high school teacher. In the early 70s just after completing college, she got married and stayed home to raise her children.

She says, “I was at home for two years, but later realised that I wanted do more.” She was employed as a teacher at State House Girls High School where she worked for five years before shifting to a private institution, Temple College of Secretarial Studies. She later became the principal of the college.

Entrepreneurship

After 15 years of working at the institution, however, Wanyoike bought Temple College along with a partner after its European owner left the country in 1982. The partnership later broke and that’s when she started Nibs.

“I always wanted to diversify courses from just secretarial to include business related courses. It’s partly the reason we could not agree with my partner. Nibs gave me a platform to do that,” says Wanyoike.

Unfortunately, her husband, Josphat Mburu Wanyoike — who she considers a huge pillar to her success — passed on in 2010. She currently runs the businesses with her three children.

In her early days in employment, Wanyoike had a penchant for buying parcels of land and currently owns over 20 plots in different locations in the country, which she plans to develop.

Since 2014, the trailblazing entrepreneur who has forged strong relationships with her students and their parents has been sponsoring young people from poor backgrounds to access education.

She advises any upcoming women entrepreneurs to find their passion and not shy away from starting small. “Do what you love and you will be able to carry on even when the venture struggle. Then through persistence you will see growth,” she advises.