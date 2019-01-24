Watamu conservation community awaits historic plastic dhow.

Tourism operators and conservationists in Watamu are gearing up to welcome FlipFlopi, a traditional dhow made of recycled plastic, to the coastal town this weekend. The dhow is scheduled to make a stopover in Watamu on Saturday on her historic maiden voyage from Lamu to Zanzibar.

FlipFlopi is the world’s first dhow made from 100 per cent plastic trash collected from beaches and coastal towns. It is scheduled to depart Lamu today and arrive in Zanzibar 14, making a number of stops along the way to raise awareness about the more than 12 million tonnes of plastic waste being dumped in the ocean every year.

Hemingways Watamu, one of the partners of this initiative, is set to host the FlipFlopi Expedition crew when they stop over at Watamu Marine Park on Saturday. Presentations on clean beaches and recycling are part of the day’s events.

“Over the years, we have worked with our fellow community members to clear plastics from our beach and convert them to better use and are actively reducing single use plastics used in our properties throughout Kenya,” said Hemingways Collection Operations Director, Ross Evans.

Hotels in Watamu partner with the Watamu Marine Park, the Watamu Marine Association and EcoWorld Watamu Recycling Centre to raise awareness about plastic waste and promote the blue ocean economy, through recycling and commercialisation of waste.

The FlipFlopi is a project aimed at stemming the flow of up to 12 million tonnes of plastic waste dumped in the ocean every year. The nine-metre long sailing boat was built out of 10 tonnes of plastic waste and thousands of repurposed flip flops making a successful launch in September 2018.

With no precedents to learn from the Flipflopi project team, led by inspirational Lamu boat builder Ali Skanda, have had to develop pioneering techniques at every stage in order to craft the various components of the boat.

The Flipflopi project was founded in 2016 by Ben Morison who was inspired to come up with the idea after witnessing the shocking quantities of plastic on Kenya’s beaches.

Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala launched the boat into the Indian Ocean in September 2018. He lauded initiatives such as this Flipflopi Dhow, which significantly puts Kenya on both the world’s environment and tourism maps for the good reasons.