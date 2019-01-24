Lavish eating at Grand Indian Café

This restaurant in Nairobi will decipher for you all those Bharatan (official name of India in Hindi) foods that you can’t pronounce properly, but your stomach can

Nailantei Norari @PeopleDailyKe

I am a big fan of Indian food, a self-declared convert who enjoys dining on Hindustan food not just during Diwali, but also throughout the year.

The Grand Indian Café lies off Lenana Road on the mezzanine floor of Lenana Tower 843, Kilimani. It has been my haunt for good food for close to two years now. They serve everything from fries to kulfi

(Indian ice cream), among other Indian delicacies.

Grand Indian Café is a favourite lunchtime spot for many too. I happened on it by chance when a colleague invited me for lunch after a meeting in the vicinity. We were served within 10 minutes despite the place being quite busy. It was my first time to eat papaddum, crisp like crunchy wafers served with tomato and spring onion toppings, a common starter in most Indian meals.

I went on to order passion juice, onion pilau masala and tikka masala. The tikka masala was brought with an ornate heating stand, which kept it warm and bubbling throughout the meal.

The pilau masala was served in a tiny metallic bucket. I found it delicious with the crunchy onions adding some contrast to the spicy creaminess of the tikka masala. Needless to say, it was so much food and I had to beg for a goodie bag to waddle with back to the office.

Still, I had to indulge in gulab jamum with vanilla ice cream for dessert. I always have room for dessert. Gulab

jamum is warm kaimatis dipped in honey, which go quite well with ice cream.

The café’s interior is normally well-lit since it is open and has glass walls overlooking the entrance of Lenana Towers. One can sit near the balcony or sit inside where some booths are separated by beautiful wooden partitions.

Last year, right before Christmas, we would patronise the restaurant again. We had reserved seats, so we sat on the couches with the wood partitions, which are more decorative than actual functional privacy barriers.

This time round, my friend came with her baby who loved the chicken fillet and fries. We ordered a bucket of onion pilau masala to share, chicken korma, butter naan, mango lassis and fish pattarani. A lassi is an Indian drink, normally a blend of yoghurt and fruit. The mango lassis were quite sweet and tasted almost like a smoothie.

The chicken korma had thick yoghurt based gravy and cashew nuts, which added some, bite and texture to the soft chicken. The fish pattarani came in an aluminium foil. It is fish cubes stewed in spinach, mustard seeds; curry leaves, coriander and ginger. It had a rich sauce with a nice balance of spices. The butter naan and onion pilau masala clearly took featured roles in this meal as the spotlight was stolen by the fish pattarani and chicken korma.

The bill for the three of us came to around Sh4,000 as a main meal goes for between Sh600 and Sh1,500. We left satiated, with signature goody bags too. Next time we might try out the vegetarian side of the menu; we hear that vegetarians live healthier and longer lives.

Kulfi, a cousin of ice cream, which was our dessert of choice this time, was suffused with cardamom and pistachios and presented in a big glass bowl. It was sliced into tiny chunks and sweet berry chutney was drizzled on it. The homemade ice cream is normally savoury. My friend enjoyed it and even asked for a recipe so she could try make it at home.