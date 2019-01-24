Facts about cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer poses a huge threat to the health and lives of women globally. And as we mark National Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, Evelyn Makena had a chat with Dr Ann Ng’ang’a, Head of National Cancer Control Programme, Ministry of Health, who demystifies this disease

1. HPV is the number one cause of cervical cancer

Infection with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is closely linked to cervical cancer. HPV is a common virus that’s transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse. “Although both men and women can get infected with the virus, HPV-related cancers are not common in men. HPV can lead to penile cancer in men in very rare cases,” says Dr Ng’ang’a.

2. It’s a slow developing cancer

Typically, cervical cancer develops slowly over a long period of time (10-15 years). The HPV can live in the body for many years without causing any health complications. But then over time, it may develop into cervical cancer if it’s not eliminated. Tests such as pap smear can help detect HPV and diagnose cervical cancer in its early stages. Ideally, women are advised to go for cervical screening from the age of 21.

3. Eight women in Kenya die everyday due to cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the country. Every year, there are about 5,250 new cases of cervical cancer. On average, 3,280 of these new cancer cases result in death. In most cases, cervical cancer is diagnosed in late stages because many patients go to hospital when the symptoms start manifesting, thus contributing to the high rate of mortality. “When cancer is diagnosed at late stages, the treatment is more complicated and the health outcomes poorer,” says Dr Ng’ang’a.

4. Cervical cancer is preventable

Since HPV is the known cause of cervical cancer, the simplest way to averting the disease is by avoiding the infection by the virus in the first place. Exercising caution by refraining from unsafe sex and limiting the number of sexual partners can lower the chances of contracting the virus and ultimately developing cervical cancer.

5. Not all HPV infections lead to cervical cancer

Presence of HPV virus is not always an indicator of cervical cancer. In fact, HPV can be found in any person that has ever engaged in sexual intercourse. But only few cases of HPV develop into cervical cancer. The reason why the virus may develop into cancer is if one’s immunity is low making it difficult to fight off the infection. “That combined with other cofactors such as poor diet, smoking, physical inactivity increases the risk of developing cervical cancer,” adds Dr Ng’ang’a.

6. Has no early signs

In its initial stages, cervical cancer has no symptoms. Unfortunately, by the time the disease shows any warnings, it’s usually in stage 3 or 4 and more difficult to treat. Warning signs of cervical cancer include excessive vaginal bleeding, pungent vaginal discharge, pain during intercourse, abnormal menstrual cycle, bleeding after intercourse, lower back pain, pelvic pain, and painful urination and urinary incontinence.

7. There is a HPV vaccine

The vaccine is administered to young girls preferably before they have made their sexual debut, to arm their bodies with antibodies to fight off the virus. The vaccine is available in the country to girls of between 12 and 13 years to protect them from the virus. These young girls receive two doses of the vaccine while older girls receive three.

8. HIV increases risk of cervical cancer

“Cervical cancer is termed as an Aids defining illness since it’s one of the life-threatening diseases that afflicts HIV-positive individuals,” Dr Ng’ang’a says. Regions with higher HIV prevalence such as Western Kenya also have higher cases of cervical cancer. This is because HIV compromises the immunity of the body making it difficult to fight off HPV, which later morphs into cancer.

9. More sexual partners increase risk of cervical cancer

If one has more sexual partners, they have higher exposure to HPV. Having multiple sexual partners exposes one to different strains of HPV. While some go away without treatment, other strains of HPV develop into cervical cancer. There are about 150 variations of the HPV virus.

10. Global call to eliminate cervical cancer

Cervical cancer, which causes death of a woman every two minutes globally, has caused immense devastation across the world. Since the disease is largely preventable, the World Health Organisation is working with countries to ensure that it is eliminated. There are three targets which are: increasing coverage of vaccination against HPV, increasing screening coverage and reducing mortality from cervical cancer. The national cervical cancer awareness is a step towards achieving the global targets.