Sugarcane farmers give ultimatum over Sh2.6b debt

Frederick Likuynai @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers (KNFSF) has called on the national government to fulfil its promise and pay farmers Sh2.6 billion owed to them.

The federation said the funds should be released before the governor Wycliffe Oparanya-led taskforce holds public participation to discuss key issues affecting cane farmers in the country. Led by chairman Ibrahim Juma, the federation said although it supports the taskforce appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the committee can achieve nothing much until farmers are paid.

“The federation is in full support of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s taskforce but before anything else, the government should release the Sh2.6 billion owed to farmers as a way of expressing its commitment to solving problem facing sugar industry,” he said while speaking in Malava town in Kakamega county during a board members’ meeting.

“As a federation we thank the President for forming a taskforce to look into the problems facing cane farmers. We applaud him for directing that farmers’ debt be paid as soon as possible, but we are disappointed that the process of payment has taken too long,” Juma said.

School fees

He said until now no cane farmer has been paid with several of them failing to pay school fees for their children. Juma added that cane farmers have suffered a great deal a result on non-payment of money owed to them by the government-owned sugar companies across the country.

He wondered why maize farmers who are owed by National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) are being paid yet nothing is being done for the sugarcane famers, adding that sugarcane farmers must be paid before any other discussion can take place. The farmers also want the sugar industry to be devolved and have the head office relocated from Nairobi to Kisumu town so as to have the sugar board closer to the farmers.

“Agriculture is devolved and we want the sugar industry to be devolved as well so that we can have regional offices and a headquarters in Kisumu and also have each region get a board to deal with farmers’ issues in those particular regions,” Juma said.