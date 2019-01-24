World Bank and the government will extend a Sh2.5 billion grant to support Kenya’s youth to start businesses and be trained on new investment skills.

The money to be disbursed through the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs and Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA) targets 8,750 youth to be recruited from 17 counties. MSEA Acting chief executive officer Henry Mwenda said 8,000 youth will be trained on new business skills by contracted business development service providers.

Professional service

Other 750 will benefit from Sh1.35 billion grant after being recruited by KPMG, a professional service company for writing innovative business plans.

The job creation project is part of a bigger World Bank programme of Sh15 billion launched in December 2016 targeting 280,000 youth by 2021.

Other components of the Sh15 billion project include improving youth employability, improving labour market information, strengthening youth policy development, project management and overall project coordination.

“We have contracted KPMG Advisory Services Ltd to carry out a business plan competition exercise. The contracted service provider charged with activities such as outreach, call for proposals and applications, training, winner selection and monitoring and evaluation for the next 28 months,” said Mwenda.

He said the business plan competition (BPC) is open to youth between 18 and 35 years with an objective to create jobs and increase earnings for the targeted youth in the project. “The BPC will finance innovative business ideas across sectors and counties. Business Plans must demonstrate that they will create jobs to the youths,” he added.

MSEA chairman Charles Waithaka said KPMG will reach out to the majority of youth to select 750 Business Plans that will be eligible for the Sh1.35 billion grant.

The grants to be disbursed is divided into two categories with the first batch of 500 businesses each receiving Sh900,000 and 250 businesses each get Sh3.6 million.