KAA to seek views on KQ’s airport proposal

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) wants members of the public to present views on a privately Initiated Investment proposal (PIIP) made by Kenya Airways seeking to be granted the concession to operate, maintain and develop Jomo International Airport (JKIA) for a period of 30 years.

Chief Executive Officer Jonny Andersen (pictured) said board of directors and management will consider the proposal on the basis of the guidelines contained in the Public Private Participation (PPP) Act. In the PIIP, Kenya Airways had proposed to KAA to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) especially dedicated to operating, managing and developing JKIA for a period of 30 years.

“As one of our most valued stakeholders, it is mandatory and important that we get the views and feedback of all relevant stakeholders on a proposal made by Kenya Airways in the PIIP,” Andersen said during a press briefing on the PIIP in Nairobi yesterday.

Private party

He said the PPP Act Section 2 (1) defines a PIIP as a “proposal that originated by a private party without the involvement of a contracting authority (CA) and may include information that enables a complete evaluation of the proposal as if it were a bid.” Andersen said for the proposal to be granted it is required to satisfy defined criteria, follow statutory steps and obtain approvals from the relevant regulators.