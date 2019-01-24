Unilever launches loan plan for SMEs.

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwrimuriithi

More than 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses are set to benefit from a credit scheme rolled out by a consumer goods company to enable them expand their investments.

The Unilever East Africa’s programme dubbed “Jaza Duka” is an innovative solution that will embark on enabling retailers to purchase goods on credit at free interest rates for up to 17 days.

However, beyond 17 days, the goods attract an interest rate of 3.5 per cent each month and the retailer is expected to complete payment for them in seven days.

The venture spearheaded by Unilever in conjunction with KCB Bank Kenya and MasterCard has already seen almost 18,000 stores sign up for it and anticipates to roll out to 30,000 stores by the end of the year. Unilever Sales director for East Africa, Luck Ochieng lauded the partnership, terming it a milestone in Kenya’s financial inclusivity journey aiming to empower more retailers to grow their businesses.

“Jaza Duka in line with Unilever’s sustainable business agenda is a testimony of what business partnerships can do to help Kenyans out of poverty and eventually grow the economy.” he added.

The initiative combines distribution data from Unilever and analysis by KCB on how much inventory a store has bought from Unilever over time.